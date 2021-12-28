The Tennessee Titans added two more players to the Reserve Covid List Tuesday but the NFL also gave them hope for getting them back by the time they play the Dolphins Sunday.

Linebacker Jayon Brown and defensive lineman Denico Autry were both added to the Reserve Covid List along with wide receiver Cody Hollister to the Practice Squad Covid List.

In 10 games this season Brown has 55 tackles and an interception. Autry has proved to be a massive free agent acquisition with 25 tackles, 8 sacks and 5 passes defended.

Late Tuesday afternoon the NFL also informed teams of a new return to play protocol agreed upon by the league and the players union that greatly reduces the players time away.

Under the new rules any player, vaccinated or unvaccinated can return 5 days after testing positive as long as they are symptom free or their symptoms have largely improved. That means a player can return with testing negative covid or even taking a test after 5 days.

Vaccinated players can return before five days if they test negative, while unvaccinated are not eligible to return before five days.