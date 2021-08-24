Two more Titans land on Reserve-COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two more Titans players have landed on the Reserve-COVID-19 list.

This now makes three total players placed on the list following Mike Vrabel’s positive test on Sunday.

Linebacker Nick Dzubnar and running back Jeremy McNichols join defensive lineman Anthony Rush on the list.

According to the NFL, “The Reserve-COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs man not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.”

Also today, the Tampa Bay Bucs announced kicker Ryan Succop has tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans were in Tampa last week for joint practices and a preseason game. Mike Vrabel announced his positive test the day after the team left Florida.

At this time, it’s unknown whether or not any Titans staff members have tested positive or been deemed high-risk close-contacts.