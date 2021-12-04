Tullahoma football wins first state championship in school history

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tullahoma spoiled the Elizabethton Cyclones’ chance at a third-straight Class 4A state championship on Saturday, as the Wildcats claimed their first state title in school history.

Tullahoma had 21 senior starters to help lead them to a 21-14 2OT victory. It was the program’s first-ever trip to a state championship game.

#NewProfilePic because we are State Champions‼️



Feel free to share, but this image is copyrighted and can not be used for sales. #TtownStrong pic.twitter.com/66KhT58YXh — Tullahoma Football🏴‍☠️ (@Ttown_FB) December 4, 2021

This is a big achievement for the entire team, but especially for head coach John Olive, who has been with the program for the past 29 years.

Tullahoma ends the season with a perfect record of 15-0.