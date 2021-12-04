Tullahoma football wins first state championship in school history

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tullahoma spoiled the Elizabethton Cyclones’ chance at a third-straight Class 4A state championship on Saturday, as the Wildcats claimed their first state title in school history.
Tullahoma had 21 senior starters to help lead them to a 21-14 2OT victory. It was the program’s first-ever trip to a state championship game.
This is a big achievement for the entire team, but especially for head coach John Olive, who has been with the program for the past 29 years.
Tullahoma ends the season with a perfect record of 15-0.