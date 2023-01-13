NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State guard Jr. Clay is looking to become the first men’s basketball player to garner All-Ohio Valley Conference honors five times.

Not only does he lead the team in scoring (17.9 ppg), assists (4.7), and steals (1.5), he leads the conference in points per game as well.

“Coach Penny [Collins] just put trust in me just to come here and lead this program. So just to have fun my last year, that’s all I wanted to do my last year and win.”

The Chattanooga native transferred from Tennessee Tech where that was his only Division one offer coming out of high school, something that has fueled the success in his career.

“It was a huge motivating factor,” said Clay. “My recruitment out of high school was crazy. It was like always it came down to me and another dude going to a school, and they would always take the other dude. So, just having that opportunity and going there, it was definitely a chip on my shoulder just to show like what I can do for real.”

Clay has put up six 20-plus point performances this season, with his season high of 29 points against Fisk in the season-opener.