TSU’s Christion Abercrombie honored by Ohio Valley Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After months of battling for his life and a return to normalcy, Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie had a pretty normal day.

He represented the Tigers the Ohio Valley Conference Football Media Day – just as he would do this time of year.

But, that normal day quickly turned to a special one when the OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche took the mic.

“Christion, this is the first OVC courage award. Thank you for inspiring us you make us all proud,” she said.

Abercrombie was awarded the first-ever OVC Courage award.

“It’s big-time,” said Abercrombie. “It brought tears to my eyes. It’s amazing. I want to thank the commissioner. It’s wonderful, it’s amazing, it’s a blessing.”

Although he won’t be suiting up with his team this fall, Abercrombie said he plans to attend every single home game. He is also enrolled in some online classes to work toward finishing his degree.