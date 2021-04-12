TSU plans “Major Announcement”

Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George waves to the crowd before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Fresh of firing head football coach Rod Reed Tennessee State announced a major announcement about the future of the athletics program Tuesday morning at 10 A.M.

TSU President Glenda Glover will make the announcement which is expected to be the naming of Titans legend Eddie George as the Tigers new head coach.

Multiple reports over the weekend had George taking over the program, News 2 has confirmed those reports. ESPN.com also reported George was expected to be introduced Tuesday morning.

The Titans/Oilers selected George 14th overall in 1996 and he went on to rush for over 10,000 yards for the team.

Since retiring from the NFL George has been unafraid to tackle an challenge from acting in Shakespeare, singing and dancing on Broadway, television rolls, starting his own wealth management company and more…

None of those challenges included coaching though, so this will be an entirely new challenge for the Titans legend. He reportedly has former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher advising him and Fisher’s son Brandon taking over as the Tigers defensive coordinator.