Tennessee State Football will open the 2023 season in the spotlight when the Tigers kickoff at Notre Dame on national television.

The game announced Tuesday is set for September 2nd, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana.

“TSU and Notre Dame are two iconic programs that have helped shape today’s college athletics landscape,” said Dr. Mikki Allen, TSU Director of Athletics.

“We are setting the foundation for long-term success under Coach George’s leadership. The goal is that TSU will be a destination program for the next generation of student-athletes to come.”

This will be a historic matchup for the Fighting Irish who will not only play but host a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) for the first time ever.

“We’re excited to bring a pair of great academic institutions that are steeped in tradition together in 2023,” said University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “None of this would be possible without Dr. (Mikki) Allen and Coach (Eddie) George’s vision for what this game can represent to our Universities. I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and the Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”

TSU head coach Eddie George and new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman are both Buckeyes graduating for Ohio State. George just completed his first season with the Tigers leading them to a promising 5-6 record, 3-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference.