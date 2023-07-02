NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a star-studded event Saturday at Tennessee State University’s Gentry Center all in part of an effort to give back to the Tigers men’s basketball team.

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway coached Team Memphis, which featured former Tigers. Meanwhile, Cory Allen and William Belliford coached Team Nashville.

Other stars at the event included Former Titans’ running back and Tigers football head coach Eddie George, and Terrell Owens, who played in the first game of the day.

Tigers men’s basketball coach Brian Collins told News 2 they have to get creative to find ways to help finance the team, and he’s blown away by the support of the event in it’s second year.

“Feels good,” said Collins. “It chills my body knowing that people want to support TSU. The only public school in Nashville in the most progressive city in the country. You got to think up inside the box, and that’s what we’re doing this weekend.”

The Tigers finished the 2022-23 season going 18-14, 10-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference.