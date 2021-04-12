TSU football parts ways with head coach Rod Reed

Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a weekend filled with speculation, Tennessee State has officially announced it is parting ways with its head football coach.

The rumors of Titans legend Eddie George expected to be announced as the head football coach of the Tigers began on Friday and were later confirmed by News 2 on Sunday afternoon. George is set to be the next head coach at TSU.

Monday morning, the school said in a press release it would not renew Rod Reed’s contract following 11 seasons at the helm.

“After thoroughly evaluating the state of the TSU Football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” said Dr. Mikki Allen, Director of Athletics. “We would like to thank Rod for his service, dedication and commitment to his alma mater over the past 11 years. Rod is and will always be a TSU Tiger.”

Reed’s Tigers went 2-5 in a shortened spring season due to COVID-19 barriers in the fall.

Following the team’s season finale on Sunday, Reed made it clear he only wanted to answer questions about the game.

“I cannot confirm nor deny any of those rumors, all I know is we have a job to do and I had to address it with my football team and we did that on last night and I really won’t be fielding any questions on that,” he said over a Zoom call with media. “If you’ve got any questions to ask me about the game, you can ask about the game. This is the last time I’ll coach this team. You know we got a team coming back in the fall, so as far as I’m concerned, this is the last time I’ll coach this team. You can read into it all you want to read into it.”

According to the official release, Reed coached nearly 40 All-Americans and more than 70 All-OVC selections and leaves TSU with 58-61 overall record.

The school did not indicate who would replace Reed.