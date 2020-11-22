Trask, No. 6 Florida get “ho-hum” win over Vandy, 38-17

by: Associated Press

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason, left, and Florida head coach Dan Mullen shake hands after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Florida won 38-17. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida rallied from an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt 38-17. The Gators pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium an hour before kickoff already in uniform, hoping to avoid the visitors locker room as a coronavirus precaution. The Commodores opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series. Trask, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, completed 26 of 35 passes to nine different receivers. He is the first quarterback in SEC history to accrue 30 touchdown passes in seven games.

