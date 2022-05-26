NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl will air on ABC this New Year’s Eve, bowl and ESPN representatives announced Thursday.

A release says kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium. This is the first time the bowl game will be featured on network television in its 25-year history. The bowl game is also entering its third year of its six-year agreement with the Big Ten and SEC.

Kickoff is slated for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:00 a.m. CST inside Nissan Stadium. It will mark the first time the Bowl has been featured on network television in its 25-year history. The Bowl is entering its third year of its six-year agreement with the Big Ten and SEC.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming fans from the Big Ten and SEC back to Nashville during one of the city’s marquee weekends and showcasing Nashville on network television,” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, said. “Last year saw unprecedented success for both our game and the city in terms of economic impact. We’re grateful for the opportunity to showcase Nashville on a large stage like ABC. We’re thankful for the continued support of our title sponsor TransPerfect, ESPN, the Tennessee Titans and Nissan Stadium officials along with the Metro Nashville Government as we look forward to another great experience this December.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe added, “We’re excited to again serve as the title sponsor of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. For the first time in history, the game will be played on network television—and on New Year’s Eve! Like last year, the game will feature opponents from the Big Ten and the SEC, the two most competitive conferences in college football. We are honored to welcome all to Nashville for what promises to be a marquee matchup.”

Last year’s game saw the Purdue Boilermakers beat the Tennessee Volunteers in a 48-45 overtime thriller.