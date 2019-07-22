Training Camp coming for Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs out of the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

St. Thomas Sports Park springs to life Monday when rookies and quarterbacks report for the Tennessee Titans.

The rest of the team reports Thursday with the team holding its’ first practice Friday and first practice open to the public on Saturday.

Titans 1st round pick Jeffery Simmons is still a long way from joining the Titans on the practice field after tearing an ACL this Spring training for the NFL Combine.

A lot of eyes will be on 2nd round pick AJ Brown from Ole Miss who is facing large expectations. The wide receiver turned a lot of heads with his 230 pound physique when he showed up for rookie camp. Brown had a close call with a hamstring injury in Mini-Camp but the Titans expected him to be 100 percent when Training Camp begins.

This year is all about quarterback Marcus Mariota who reports for his 5th season Monday. Mariota is in the last year of his rookie contract and while it pays him over $20-million for this season, it is viewed by many as a make or break season.

The Titans have made it clear Mariota is the starter despite the addition of Ryan Tannehill in a trade with Miami, but all eyes are on Mariota to see if he can play all 16 games for the first time in his career.

Mariota has missed 4, 1, 1 and 2 games in his four NFL seasons. 2018 was an odd one that saw Mariota plagued by nerve injuries in his right elbow and his neck. He played much of the season without full feeling in his throwing hand and still led the Titans to a third straight winning season, a Titans first.

The Titans are also looking for more production with Delanie Walker back from an ankle injury that cost him all of the 2018 season and the additions of Brown in the draft and wide receiver Adam Humphries in free agency. Humprhies caught 61 and 76 passes the last two seasons with the Bucs leading the Titans to give him a lucrative 4-year, $36-million contract.

The Titans 3rd quarterback at camp is former Bengals draft pick Logan Woodside.