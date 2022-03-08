NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, a landmark legislation for gender equality in sports.

March is also Women’s History Month, further highlighting the importance for a discussion and examination of what’s often referred to as the most important law passed for women and girls in Congress since obtaining the right to vote in 1920.

According to Inc.com, 94 percent of women who occupy “c-suites” at companies were former athletes and over half were college athletes.

“I want a girl to experience sports because it helps her in her life. It helps her especially if she goes into business,” said former world No. 1 tennis player and gender equality advocate Billie Jean King. In speaking virtually on Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Lecture Series she continued, “We think sports are a reason girls can become leaders and be strong and self-confident.”

Title IX has undoubtedly created more opportunity, but disparity still exists 50 years later.

“Girls today in high school sports do not have the opportunities boys had in 1972 when Title IX was passed. We are still behind. And people never think that. They think the girls came out ahead. There’s more girls sports, so there’s more money. Nope,” said King.

In fact, this March, for the first time ever, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will be able to use the “March Madness” marketing and branding.

Facilitating the discussion and detailing her own personal experience, Candice Storey Lee says progress is complex. A trailblazer herself, Storey Lee is the first female, and female of color, to hold the title of Athletic Director in the SEC.

“You can have gratitude, you can be thankful and you can be frustrated all in the same space. You can have something to celebrate and something to despair all in the same moment,” she said. “Trying to fit in a space that perhaps was not technically created for you, but yet you’re going to occupy it. That’s one of the things I’ve learned from you (Billie Jean King) in your example: How to occupy that space and embrace it even if it wasn’t built for you.”

The NCAA plans to honor the landmark legislation throughout the year and will produce a Title IX at 50 report that will detail progress made over the years and where additional work still needs to be done. The report will be complete by early spring, according to the NCAA.