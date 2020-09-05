Tracking Titans Roster Moves

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- This is the day when all 32 teams in the NFL finalize their 53-man rosters, including the Tennessee Titans. While the team won’t release an official list until later, here is a look at the ongoing moves with sources appropriately credited:

QB Trevor Siemian has been cut.

#Titans are releasing QB Trevor Siemian, source says. Gotta figure he’ll have options. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 5, 2020

RB Jeremy McNichols has been cut, possible practice squad candidate.

The #Titans are waiving RB Jeremy McNichols, source said. A practice squad candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2020

CB Tye Smith has been cut, possible practice squad candidate.

#Titans are releasing CB Tye Smith, but are interested in adding him as one of their practice squad veterans. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) September 5, 2020

WR Rashard Davis has been cut, possible practice squad candidate.

Rashard Davis has been cut and the #Titans hope to get him on the practice squad.



Suggests Cody Hollister will make it to start out. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) September 5, 2020

OLB Vic Beasley off NFL, makes 53-man roster.

Vic Beasley will be off NFI and on the 53-man roster. #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) September 5, 2020

DL Jack Crawford has made the 53-man roster.

#Titans DL Jack Crawford has made the 53-man roster, sources said. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) September 5, 2020

CB Kareem Orr has been cut, possible practice squad candidate.

The #Titans have released CB Kareem Orr, sources said.



The Titans would like to add him to the Practice Squad. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) September 5, 2020

DE Larrell Murchison has made the 53-man roster.

Rookie fifth-round pick DE Larrell Murchison has made the #Titans 53-man roster, sources said.



He's going to play some snaps on this DL. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) September 5, 2020

OLB D’Andre Walker has been cut.

Bit of a surprise:



The #Titans have released OLB D'Andre Walker, sources said.



They would like to add him to the Practice Squad. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) September 5, 2020

WR Cody Hollister has made the 53-man roster.