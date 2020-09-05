Tracking Titans Roster Moves

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- This is the day when all 32 teams in the NFL finalize their 53-man rosters, including the Tennessee Titans. While the team won’t release an official list until later, here is a look at the ongoing moves with sources appropriately credited:
QB Trevor Siemian has been cut.
RB Jeremy McNichols has been cut, possible practice squad candidate.
CB Tye Smith has been cut, possible practice squad candidate.
WR Rashard Davis has been cut, possible practice squad candidate.
OLB Vic Beasley off NFL, makes 53-man roster.
DL Jack Crawford has made the 53-man roster.
CB Kareem Orr has been cut, possible practice squad candidate.
DE Larrell Murchison has made the 53-man roster.
OLB D’Andre Walker has been cut.
WR Cody Hollister has made the 53-man roster.