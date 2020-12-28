Tracking the Titans path to the post season in Week 17

Time to talk Titans and playoffs once again this week…
It’s really pretty simple, if the Titans win in Houston they win the AFC South.
They are a 7 point favorite to beat Houston. IF they do not win though there is a VERY good chance they miss the playoffs.
If they lose they would need the Colts, Ravens or Dolphins to lose.
Looking at the lines…
Dolphins (+1.5) against the Bills and a lot of this could depend on if the Bills actually have anything to play for. Titans fans need to hope they do.
Colts (-12.5) against the Jaguars. Look can the Jags win? Sure, but there is no way in the world anyone can look at this as a realistic rout for the Titans.
Ravens (-13.5) against the Bungles. Yes, the Nati has won 2 games in a row, but the Bungles chance of beating Baltimore is only slightly better than the Jags chances of beating Indy.
So, the Titans need to win or hope for a Dolphins loss, those are the only real 2 ways to the playoffs.