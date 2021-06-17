Tootsie’s set to be showcased during NASCAR’s Cup Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is one of the most iconic honky-tonks in the world and it just found a way to get even louder. Tootsie’s will team up with sponsor Trackhouse Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro and driver Daniel Suárez in the June 20 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. The event is the first NASCAR Cup series race in the region in 37 years.



Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder Justin Marks said he chose Nashville as the headquarters for his sports and entertainment enterprise to couple the cultures of music and motorsports. He called it an honor to represent a country music institution that is world famous for launching hundreds of musician’s careers.

Tootsie’s owner Steve Smith and said this idea to pair up with Trackhouse Racing was a no-brainer, agreeing that they needed to celebrate the return of NASCAR to this region in an impactful way.



As for Suárez’s thoughts on the partnership he said he’s thrilled to be representing such a historic spot in Nashville.

“Tootsie’s is a very popular place here in Nashville to be able to represent them in the NASCAR race here, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Suárez.

Suárez, 29, of Monterrey, Mexico native notably stands out as the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history with his 2016 Xfinity Series title. With the first-year Trackhouse team, Suárez has posted two top-10s and led 74 laps in 2021. And while he might be representing Music City in a way, driving the Tootsie’s car, he doesn’t feel any pressure.

“There is no pressure, there is just extra fun. I would say everything going on here (in Nashville), it wouldn’t happen if we were in a place like Charlotte, so it’s just exciting to be here,” added Suárez.

The NASCAR Series Cup Race at Nashville Superspeedway will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.



