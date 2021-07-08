Tokyo Olympics will no longer allow fans to be in attendance

People pose for photo with the Olympics Rings display at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tokyo Olympics took a hit on Thursday, after it was announced that fans will not be in attendance.

This decision comes after the declaration of a new state of emergency, which takes effect Monday and goes through Aug. 22. The Games begin July 23 and end Aug. 8.

“The priority will be to determine safe and secure Games,” Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said at a news conference following a decision by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the government of Japan, the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee.

Nothing has been made official, but there is still a chance fans could be allowed at events held outside of Tokyo in areas that are not under a state of emergency.

While Tokyo is under technically under a lockdown, bars and restaurants are prohibited from serving alcohol but remain open, as do schools and businesses.

Foreign fans were banned back in March, but the decision to allow Japanese fans was delayed. On June 21, organizers announced there would be a limited number of spectators, with venue capacity capped at 50 percent and a maximum of 10,000 fans. However, Hashimoto did warn that the Games could still be held without fans if cases continued to rise in Tokyo, and they have.

The official cost of the Games is a steep $15.4 billion, but now it’s believed to be much higher — perhaps twice as much.

