TN Nation returns on Saturdays with new elements

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- A new season of TN Nation with Cory Curtis, Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud kicks off September 5th after the late news on WKRN- Channel 2 (ABC). The 30-minute show will provide fans an inside look at the Tennessee Titans as they prepare for their weekly opponent.

This season features several elements including:

Keys to the Game

Quick Hits

Weekly Twitter Poll

Matchups

2-Minute Drill

Fantasy Corner

And NEW this season, former Titans wide receiver Marc Mariani and ESPN.com Titan’s reporter, Turron Davenport will make weekly appearances on TN Nation, providing fans with additional information.

Mariani will be featured in a segment called, ‘On the Mark,’ which will dive into the Titans’ opponent each week. And Davenport will provide his insight in a segment called, “TD’s Take.”

You can check out bonus Titans coverage as well on WKRN.com under Sports Digital Extra.