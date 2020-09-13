TN Nation: 2-Minute Drill with Titans LB Will Compton

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this week’s 2-Minute Drill, News 2’s Kayla Anderson catches up with Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton. He returns for his second stint in Tennessee and couldn’t be happier, reuniting with best friend and Titans offensive tackle, Taylor Lewan. Compton shares his favorite episode of ‘Bussin’ with the Boys,’ reveals what actor he’d switch places with, and explains why college football won’t be the same this season.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.