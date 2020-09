Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Every week on TN Nation, News 2’s Kayla Anderson brings us the ‘2-Minute Drill,’ a segment that gives Tennessee Titans fans a chance to learn more about the players on the 53-Man Roster.

This week the 2-Minute Drill features linebacker Nick Dzubnar. The California native comes over from the San Diego Chargers and will play a big role on special teams.

He is a big fan of surfing and played hockey growing up. Click on the video above to see the entire interview.