TN Nation: 2-Minute Drill featuring Titans TE Geoff Swaim

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- If you missed this weekend’s edition of TN Nation, News 2’s Kayla Anderson featured Tennessee Titans Geoff Swaim in the 2-Minute Drill.

Swaim is in his first season with the two-tone blue, but is seeing the field plenty on Sundays. He explains why football is his first love and shares his thoughts on living in Nashville.

The California native also talk about his favorite Christmas gift of all-time and explains why he’s big on listening to podcasts.

Click on the video above to see full interview.