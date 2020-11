Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this week’s 2-Minute Drill, News 2’s Kayla Anderson talks with Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern. He’s been a consistent special teams player for the Two-Tone Blue and has plenty of interests off the field as well.

Learn about where Kern’s ‘kicking’ gene came from, what his favorite meal is and who he is picking as a favorite to win the upcoming Masters Tournament.