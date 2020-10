KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Eric Gray became the first Tennessee Vol since Josh Dobbs to record a rushing touchdown in four-straight games, and the first Vol since Alvin Kamara to record a rushing and receiving score in a game as the Vols pounded the dirt for 234 rushing yards and their second win of the season, defeating Mizzou 35-12.

Gray led the charge in the Vols ground game rushing for 105 yards on 16 attempts and a touchdown. Gray's lone reception was a 13-yard touchdown. Ty Chandler added to Tennessee's success in the ground game, recording 90 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Chandler also added 3 receptions for 13 yards.

Jarrett Guarantano went 14-of-23 for 190 yards and 1 TD, the signal-caller added 14 rushing yards on 10 attempts for 2 scores.