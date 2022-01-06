Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- From worst to first, that’s been the real experience for linebacker Zach Cunningham, since being waived by the Houston Texans, and signed by the Tennessee Titans in early December.

The former Vanderbilt standout will now get the opportunity to return to his old city this Sunday, when the Titans face the Texans in their regular season finale.

Cunningham was a second round pick by the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft, and acknowledged he enjoyed some of the time spent there.

“It’s obviously going to mean a lot to me having played for this team just a month ago. I had a lot of good experiences. Had a lot of great times when I was there,” said Cunningham.

The Texans released Cunningham for what they said were disciplinary issues, but since arriving in Nashville, there have been no issues, except for the ones he’s been giving to opposing offenses.

And that is what he hopes to do on Sunday. The Titans have a chance to lock up the top seed in the AFC, with a win over the Texans, and while he does know all the guys there, Cunningham all about taking care of business.

“I’m not an emotional guy anyway. I’m always going to play my game no matter who I’m going against,” added Cunningham.

But if the Titans do handle the Texans, Cunningham admitted it will mean just a little more, considering all that is at stake.

“It’s definitely going to mean more for me,” said Cunningham.