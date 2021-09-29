Titans WRs Jones, Brown both listed with hamstring issues, did not practice Wednesday

Nashville Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans might be without two of their biggest weapons on Sunday when they visit the New York Jets. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones were both missing from practice on Wednesday, and both are dealing with hamstring issues (according to the injury report):
Earlier in the day NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out that Jones was getting treatment on a leg issue and his status is up in the air. Meanwhile, he reports that Brown may miss a week or two:
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the injuries to both players during his weekly press conference and he did not go into any details.
“We are not going to address that anymore, but if there is any decision that goes on, it is my decision ultimately. That can always start and end with me. I know you guys love that answer so that is the deal,” said Vrabel.
The Tennessee Titans (2-1) visit the New York Jets (0-3) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium Kickoff set for Noon (CT).