Titans wrap up first joint practice with Buccaneers

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- For this first time since 2019, the Tennessee Titans are taking part in joint practices, battling with the Buccaneers down in Tampa Bay.

Finally, the Titans will be hitting someone not wearing two-tone blue, and it’s a good measuring stick, considering the Bucs are the reigning Super Bowl Champions.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill told the media after practice, that having this time in Tampa is beneficial for the entire team.

“It is great, it is great to get different looks. We see the same looks, our defense sees what we do, we see what they do, but now you get to go out against some different guys with different skillsets,” said Tannehill. “Very limited looks on tape of what we are going to go up against, so we get to go out and compete and test ourselves. Really proud of our guys and the way we competed.”

There are a couple reasons why Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel enjoys mixing up the team’s routine in camp. First, he has a lot of respect for his former teammate Tom Brady. Second, it is always good to take on a challenge before the season starts.

“That is all part of this practice is being able to adjust and adapt as you go through, and kind of see what happens early in the day. Then if you get that same matchup or that same plan later on in the day, to be able to take advantage of it,” said Vrabel.

On defense, the Titans continue to build on what has been a solid training camp so far. Vrabel said going up against a quarterback that is going to be in the Hall of Fame, can only make them better.

“You have guys that are All-Pro receivers with speed and size and quickness, so they throw a lot at you. Not to mention the tight ends that they have. Any chance that we get a good receiving back, a good receiving running back, I am sure it was a huge challenge over there and I look forward to seeing how we stood up,” said Vrabel.

As for the offense, while Tannehill admits his group got off to a slow start, but he was happy with the adjustments made by certain players.

“Guys came out, they competed, its hot out here, no excuses, guys dug deep and found a way to make plays, some big plays early on. Nick (Westbrook-Ikhine) made a big one down the field, Marcus (Johnson) made some plays, Chester (Rogers) made some plays, competing,” said Tannehill. “Even in one-on-ones it started off a little slow, but once guys started going, built some confidence and start making plays. Looking forward to building on it tomorrow.”

The Titans will wrap up joint practices on Thursday. Their preseason game against the Buccaneers happens Saturday at 6:30 p.m., on News 2.