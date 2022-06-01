Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans continue to work with their first round pick, wide receiver Treylon Burks. The product out of Arkansas has gotten off to a slow start but continues to make progress.

On Wednesday, he spoke to the media for the first time since practicing with the team, explaining why the first several weeks of work have been underwhelming.

#Titans WR Treylon Burks did selected individual drills today, this was one of them. pic.twitter.com/6TwPrQJeJx — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 1, 2022

“I’m just getting adjusted to it. Every player comes into situations differently. I’m just attacking it every day that I can. I’m just taking it one day at a time and everything else will take care of itself. Everybody is going to have setbacks. It’s just how you come back and attack it,” said Burks.

Burks started off mini camp in May having a tough time battling through drills. At one point, he was seen using an inhaler before jogging off the field, and later returning to practice. When he was asked about the incident, Burks said to “You’ll have to ask [Mike] Vrabel about that.”

News 2’s Kayla Anderson asked that specific question to Vrabel, but he didn’t go into too much detail.

Vrabel, asked by @KaylaAndersonTV the inhaler question that Burks referred to Vrabel: “Some guys need inhalers. Carter did, his brother didn’t….” — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) June 1, 2022

“I think that some guys need inhalers… I just depend on the medical staff and trainers to take care of these guys,” added Vrabel.

Burks participated in select individual drills during Wednesday’s OTA session, but was integrated more throughout the ‘team period’ of work. At this time Vrabel does not seemed concerned about Burks’ conditioning.

“We’re excited to have Treylon [Burks] like each and every guy we draft, that’s why we draft them. He’s gotten better each day he’s been here,” said Vrabel.

As for some of Burks’ teammates, veteran wide receiver Robert Woods said that there is an adjustment period for every player coming out of college, but he expects Burks to get more comfortable as the weeks go on.

“I know I’m a veteran and he’s a rookie, but it’s like, I need him to compete with me so I can better myself,” Woods said. “This is the highest level of football. It’s not going to be easy for any rookie to pick up. Everybody is going to be challenged, but he’s a great player, a great athlete, and we’re going to need a lot from him this season.”