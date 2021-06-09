Titans’ WR Julio Jones turns down No. 11, will wear No. 2

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s been a big week in Nashville, and after the Tennessee Titans made it official that wide receiver Julio Jones was joining the team, the next question was “What number will he wear?”

And despite Titans’ wide receiver A.J. Brown offering up No. 11 to Jones, the former Alabama standout declined and announced he will wear No. 2 with his new team.

Brown spoke out on Twitter about giving up his number:

#11 until I retire . I tried to give it up and he wouldn’t take it . Respect 🤝 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 8, 2021

The Tennessee Titans made it official on Twitter that Jones would wear No. 2:

Looking forward to the future ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6PI4h8aKCJ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 8, 2021

Brown is a huge fan of Jones, and has been very vocal about it on social media, even recruiting his idol join the Titans since back in April. That is also when he made it clear that he would be willing to give his number to Jones if the Titans were able to pull off a trade.

Jones has worn No. 11 for the entirety of his NFL career, which was spent exclusively with the Atlanta Falcons until his trade to the Titans over the weekend. In college at Alabama, he wore No. 8, but with a fresh start in Nashville, the No. 2 jersey is sure to fly off shelves the minute they go on sale.