Nashville. Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are back from the bye week, and while not everyone is ready to return from injured reserve, wide receiver Julio Jones was given the green light to practice this week, and he could return to game action on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Jones participated in individual drills and caught a couple balls from Ryan Tannehill. This would be a big gain for the Titans offense, especially with top target A.J. Brown out a couple more weeks.

“Excited to get Julio (Jones) back. Have to build on things we have done in the past. It has been a little while since we threw/caught together,” said Tannehill. These practice reps will be huge. We got some practice reps on Monday which was nice. Excited to see him back out here making plays and looking good running.”

But with Jones playing in just six games this season, some of which he did not finish, Tannehill said the two are still working on their chemistry.

“We have had spurts. It has been a frustrating year for him with the ups and downs of being injure. I can imagine if I was in that position, it would be quite frustrating. Hoping to keep him healthy as the season goes on and build that consistency the more time we get together,” added Tannehill.

The Titans put out Wednesday’s injury report, but Jones was not listed because he’s still on injured reserve. In order to play on Sunday, Jones would have to be activated to the 53-Man roster by Saturday afternoon.

Here is what the rest of Wednesday’s injury report looked like, five players “Did Not Practice:”

#Titans Wednesday Injury Report-



5 players DNP, remember Julio Jones, Racey McMath and Dane Cruikshank are still on IR, so not listed. pic.twitter.com/1sQCt2b8R4 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) December 8, 2021

There were also some midweek transactions made by the Titans, signing defensive back Rodney Clemons and running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. Meanwhile, they released running back Rodney Smith from the practice squad and placed defensive back Jamal Carter on practice squad IR:

#Titans Transactions:



Signed to Practice Squad-

DB Rodney Clemons

RB Jordan Wilkins



Released from Practice Squad-

RB Rodney Smith



Placed on Practice Squad Injured Reserve-

DB Jamal Carter — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) December 8, 2021

The Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff set for Noon.