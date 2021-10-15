Titans WR Julio Jones: ‘I feel great, I’m ready to go’

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans haven’t released their ‘final’ injury report for Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, but all signs point to wide receiver Julio Jones playing.

“I feel great, I’m going to be ready to go,” Jones told reporters in his Friday media availability.

Jones has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but has been a full participant in practice this week.

“Just keeping a clear head, staying positive and let everything else take care of itself. I’m out here practicing. I’m out here flying around. I feel good,” added Jones.

The Titans offense has been hit and miss so far this season, and hasn’t featured both Jones and A.J. Brown on the field, at the same time, since the first half of the Week 3. Brown returned from a hamstring injury last week and looks forward to his teammate lining up across from him again.

“With Julio coming back this week, it gives us an advantage because you have to respect him,” Brown said. “We’ve got to make plays. That’s what it comes down to.”

As for what to expect from the dynamic duo of Jones and Brown on Monday Night Football, the Alabama native wouldn’t give too much away.

“I’m not trying to stir it up or anything like that, I’m very confident in myself and my teammates,” said Jones.