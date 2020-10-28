Titans WR Davis is healthy, optimistic after battle with COVID-19

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Wide receiver Corey Davis is finding success in a contract year with the Tennessee Titans. He’s been a reliable weapon for quarterback Ryan Tannehill and even after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, the former first round pick says he’s healthy, looking for more ways to contribute.

“It feels good to be back on the field, honestly. It’s unfortunate we came up short, but we have a lot to clean up. I have a lot to clean up,” said Davis.

Davis returned to play this past Sunday, in the Titans loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He contributed with six catches for 35 yards, and a touchdown in his first game played since Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Titans former first round pick was one of several players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and while he said the toughest part was not being on the field for games against the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans, Davis did not downplay the virus.

“Obviously COVID is a respiratory disease, so it did effect my lungs, but it wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be to get some of my wind back. They (Titans training staff) did a good job helping me, making sure I’m in top condition to go out there and perform at a level that I need to perform at,” added Davis.

And moving forward is what Davis is focused on doing. He got off to a solid start in 2020 and had been a big target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill this season.

“We just do a good job of spreading the ball out. Each and every week you have to be ready for them to call your number, you might get a lot of targets you might not,” said Davis.

One thing all the wide receivers get plenty of is tough love during practice. Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore has incorporated the boxing gloves during one of the drills, something Davis says definitely gets the message of ‘ball security’ embedded in their minds.

“We understand that the ball is everything here and when you carry the ball you carry it for everyone here. We start off with ball security every day and Rob absolutely loves that drill. He brings out the boxing gloves and does not hold back, but essentially it helps us in the long run,” said Davis.

The Titans will hit the road for the first time in three games, facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Kickoff set for Noon (CT).