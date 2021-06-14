Titans WR coach on coaching Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore talks with players during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans fans feel lucky the general manager of their squad went for it and traded for Julio Jones, but they aren’t the only ones.

We’ve heard from Jones’ new teammates and now we’re hearing from his new position coach – Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore.

Personnel decisions are made by Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel and position coaches often say they just coach who they’ve got. Now, Moore has Julio Jones.

“Offensively, that’s probably the thing I’m looking forward to the most is just seeing how it looks on Sunday when it counts,” said Moore.

He said he understands the significance of coaching a future Hall of Famer, but he feels like a fan to a certain extent. He just can’t wait to see the magic out on the field.

“You know, to get him and A.J. (Brown) on the field at the same time, it’s some opposing defenses may have some decisions to make.”

Moore was not the only position coach to speak to the media on Monday. Here are the highlights:

Keith Carter on Adam Coon – "I think what it does for us, as coaches, it brings us back to those days when we coached college football."



Says he's thinking about drills he did at high school camps."It's kind of been refreshing and brings back some good memories." #Titans — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) June 14, 2021

#Titans RB coach Tony Dews says Khari Blasingame "looks like he really hit the weights and worked hard this off-season." — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) June 14, 2021

#Titans RB coach Tony Dews on Derrick Henry's workout videos: "Does anything surprise me? No. It's all amazing, but it doesn't surprise me because of his work ethic. I'm extremely blessed to coach in this organization and then to have an individual player like that, I'm blessed." — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) June 14, 2021

#Titans WR coach Rob Moore on Julio – "I think the thing that jumps right out at you is his length, his size, the power that he has. He has some explosiveness. It's pretty easy to put two and two together and realize why this guy's been such a great player for so long." — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) June 14, 2021

#Titans Anthony Midget on improving communication – "Everybody's taking pride in getting that accomplished and making sure we're all on the same page. That's been a big focus for the unit this off-season and the guys have taken tremendous strides in getting that accomplished." — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) June 14, 2021

#Titans DB coach Anthony Midget on going up against this group of receivers in practice – "It's going to make us really good. You think about it, were facing two number 1 receivers every day." — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) June 14, 2021