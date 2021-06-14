Titans WR coach on coaching Julio Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans fans feel lucky the general manager of their squad went for it and traded for Julio Jones, but they aren’t the only ones.
We’ve heard from Jones’ new teammates and now we’re hearing from his new position coach – Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore.
Personnel decisions are made by Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel and position coaches often say they just coach who they’ve got. Now, Moore has Julio Jones.
“Offensively, that’s probably the thing I’m looking forward to the most is just seeing how it looks on Sunday when it counts,” said Moore.
He said he understands the significance of coaching a future Hall of Famer, but he feels like a fan to a certain extent. He just can’t wait to see the magic out on the field.
“You know, to get him and A.J. (Brown) on the field at the same time, it’s some opposing defenses may have some decisions to make.”
Moore was not the only position coach to speak to the media on Monday. Here are the highlights: