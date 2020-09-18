Titans WR AJ Brown ruled Sunday vs. Jaguars

Nashville, Tenn (WKRN)- Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t wait for the team’s final injury report to come out to share the news that top-receiver AJ Brown is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I would say that Darrynton Evans will be out and AJ Brown will be out on that injury report that will come out in a little bit,” said Vrabel.

Brown missed practices on both Thursday and Friday, dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.

The second-year receiver made a big splash as a rookie, tallying 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns to establish himself as the No. 1 option for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

However, his absence opens the door for other Tannehill targets including Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Kalif Raymond, as well as tight end Jonnu Smith.

Vrabel also revealed that rookie running back Darrynton Evans would miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Titans will play their home-opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.