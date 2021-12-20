Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans received some good news on Monday afternoon, as wide receiver A.J. Brown was designated to return from injured reserve, giving him a good shot at playing against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

GOOD NEWS #Titans A.J. Brown returns to Practice (Remains on Injured Reserve) — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) December 20, 2021

Brown has been dealing with a chest injury and has been out for the last few games. So far this season, he’s played 10 games, adding 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans would love to have Brown back to the lineup with Julio Jones dealing with a hamstring injury again. On the team’s injury report to start the week, Jones did not practice.

In other moves, the Titans designated cornerback Chris Jackson to return from injured reserve. He has missed three games with a foot injury.

And defensive back Elijah Molden was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.