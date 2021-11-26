Titans WR A.J. Brown, five others ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game vs. New England

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, left, greets wide receiver A.J. Brown after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- This year, the Tennessee Titans have no choice but to embrace that ‘Next Man Up’ mentality, losing players to injuries every week. On Friday, things didn’t get any better, as another lengthy injury report was released, with six players listed as OUT versus the New England Patriots.

#Titans Final Injury Report-



Six players are ruled out, and five are questionable now, including Elijah Molden, who has a groin injury. pic.twitter.com/VhP8jYLpYY — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 26, 2021

Among those who won’t play on Sunday in Foxborough; WR A.J. Brown (Chest), G Nate Davis (Concussion), LB Rashaan Evans (Ankle), RB Jeremy McNichols (Concussion), LB David Long (Hamstring), and DL Teair Tart (Ankle).

The final injury report also has five players listed as ‘Questionable,’ including; DB Elijah Molden (Groin), LB Jayon Brown (Quad), DB Greg Mabin (Ankle), OLB Ola Adeniyi (Hamstring), and TE Geoff Swaim (Concussion).

Meanwhile, with backup quarterback Logan Woodside currently on the Reserve/COVID19 list, Kevin Hogan will play behind starter Ryan Tannehill. Meanwhile, DeShone Kizer, who was signed to the practice squad on Thursday, will serve as QB3.

And while it wouldn’t be something to brag about, the Titans will likely break the NFL record on Sunday for most active players on a roster, the league’s full-season record is 84. Entering Week 12, the Titans have used 82 players.