Titans, Williamson County Sports form girls flag football league

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Football is for females.

That’s the message the Titans are sending. Starting at the top with their owner, Amy Adams Strunk and now down to their first-ever female scout, Mical Johnson, the Titans have practiced what they preached. Today’s newest announcement continues that message beyond the two-toned blue walls.

The Tennessee Titans and Williamson County Sports Conference are launching a girls flag football team. All nine schools will have a squad.

This is the first interscholastic girls flag football league in the state of Tennessee.

The league officially launches in the spring of 2022 and will consist of a six-week, eight-game season beginning in March. All nine teams will qualify for the league championship at Nissan Stadium in May. The GFF league will begin in partnership with the TSSAA as a pilot program, with the hope of expanding and becoming a TSSAA-sanctioned sport in the future.

“This organization, our owner being a woman, Amy Adams Strunk, the program that we started last year trying to grow women in football, and for us to be a partner with Williamson County with this league, I just think it’s really really cool,” said Titans General Manager Jon Robinson. “I’ve got two daughters of my own that love football. I love football. I love this state and to be a part of it, I just felt like I needed to be here.”

Flag football may be new to Tennessee, but across the country girls have been playing the sport.

“The girls are tougher than some of my boys, so I think that they’re going to be OK,” said Fairview head football coach Chris Hughes. “I will have to adjust to that, coaching girls, but I play on co-ed teams where I deal with girls a lot and most of them are just as competitive as the guys. Women are taking over the world right now, so I’m just happy to be a part of it.”