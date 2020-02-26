Titans will “see how it goes” with Ryan Tannehill deal

Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel both took the podium Tuesday at the NFL Combine and yes, quarterback was a huge topic of conversation.

We have to take everything with a grain of salt because of negotiations and gamesmanship but it was very interesting to try and read between the lines.

Robinson was asked repeatedly about Ryan Tannehill and is he settled on him as his quarterback?

While Robinson was respectful of the season Tannehill had and his contributions to the team the best he could muster was “We’ll see how it goes. He’s under contract here for the next few weeks. Did a great job for us. We’ll start those talks and see kind of where those go and just like all the other players.”

Vrabel also danced around the topic. He did say Tannehill “did a great job for us” and finished with they want all of their best players back.

Of course Tom Brady is the other big piece to this equation and they are unable to publicly talk him about him because he is still under contract with the Patriots.

Vrabel still did though in generic terms. He was asked about the player he saw the last game and the closeness of their friendship and gushed, “Very accurate passer. A player that has great command of the pocket. We tried to mix some of the three man rushes up on him and when he sees that a lot of quarterbacks will just escape the pocket. great command of the offense, great leader.”

One interesting moment came when a New England reporter suggested the Titans were a good fit for Brady. Vrabel asked the reporter several times “why”, why were the Titans such a good fit?

Vrabel at one point also made a point to say there is a time to talk about players from other teams and this is not it.

Tannehill and Brady are not the only QB’s headed for free agency and Robinson acknowledged they look at them all. Could Teddy Bridgewater, Phillip Rivers or someone else have their eye or be a backup if plans fall through.

This is all speculation, but without real definitive answers speculation and reading between the lines is all we really have.