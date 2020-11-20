Titans will be without Saffold, Clowney on Sunday vs. Ravens

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 12: Rodger Saffold #76 of the Tennessee Titans is helped off the field by head coach Mike Vrabel during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will be without some key players on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The team released its final injury report on Friday and the offensive line is an area of concern.

The Titans have already been dealing with the loss of Taylor Lewan and now guard Rodger Saffold (ankle) has been ruled out, while center Ben Jones (knee) has been listed as questionable. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said its on the coaching staff to have every player ready to step up.

“That’s our job, is to figure out each and every week who we have and how we’re going to adjust and play the game on all levels. Moving parts throughout the roster in the National Football League, that’s the challenge each and every week. It’s a violent game, it’s physical, and we’ve got to find out who’s available. We’ll work through it and we’ll have the guys ready to go,” said Vrabel.

Another big name that will not be on the field is outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. He has been dealing with a knee injury and did not practice this week.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries will miss his second straight game after suffering a concussion and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is still working his way back. He did not practice this week and will not play on Sunday.

Here is a look at the Tennessee Titans full injury report:

While the Titans injury list is long, the Baltimore Ravens will likely be without two of their top defensive players, defensive end Calais Campbell and defensive tackle Brandon Williams are listed as doubtful.