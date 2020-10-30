Titans will be without Fulton, Cruikshank on Sunday vs. Bengals

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30. (AP Photo/David Berding)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (5-1) are looking to bounce back with a win this weekend over the Cincinnati Bengals. No team is completely healthy this time of the year, but the Titans secondary continues to take a hit.

In the team’s final injury report released on Friday, safety Dane Cruikshank (groin) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee) will both miss Sunday’s game. Cornerback Tye Smith (shoulder) is listed as questionable. Head coach Mike Vrabel broke the news to the media in Friday’s Zoom call.

“Dane didn’t do well coming off that game, so Dane is going to be ruled as out. That’s sometimes unfortunately what happens. We tried to get him back out there, get him moving, get him some practice. Just probably was sore and wasn’t going to be ready for this game,” said Vrabel.

The good news on defense, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is expected to play, despite only participating in one practice this week.

After practicing both Wednesday and Thursday, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson missed Friday’s practice.

“Just a decision that we made with Todd (Toriscelli) and the training staff and Frank (Piraino) about what was best for Adoree’ (Jackson) today,” added Vrabel.

Vrabel has been tight-lipped on Jackson’s status for Sunday, and he will only be able to play if the Titans activate him by Saturday.