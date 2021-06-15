Titans welcome back starters to Mini-Camp

Mandatory Mini-Camp is here for the Titans and it brought out starters like Derrick Henry, Rodger Saffold and Janoris Jenkins Tuesday afternoon.

Other starters like Derrick Henry and AJ Brown were in attendance but did not practice while they continue to recover from injuries and surgery from last season.

It was full speed ahead for everyone on the field today whether they were in Nashville for the voluntary sessions or not.

“We’re not going to wait for anybody to get up to speed.” said head coach Mike Vrabel, “We’re going to keep rolling and we expect those guys that haven’t been here to be ready to go, and I think for the most part they were. We stress the same things whether it’s Phase One, Phase Two, Phase Three or veteran mini-camp. We want to be able to play with great effort and finish and be conditioned enough to do so.”

Rookie 4th round pick Elijah Molden from Washington has been at the facility for rookie mini-camp and voluntary workouts, but we had not seen him until today because of an undisclosed injury.

Molden practiced with the defensive backs Tuesday and looked fully up to speed. Vrabel did not sound surprised, “He’s been out there in some capacity throughout some of the OTAs, it’s not like this is his first day. He continues to learn and develop and study. Keep working with him. Put a lot on their plates and see what they can handle and see what they can retain when we come back for training camp.”

It’s been a great summer for quarterback Ryan Tannehill with the addition of Julio Jones just over a week ago. The men who protect Tannehill also have largely survived the salary cap and roster purge. Right tackle Dennis Kelly was the only starter waived and he was replaced with Dillon Radonz in round two of the draft. “It’s exciting to have some familiar faces in front of me.” Tannehill said Tuesday, “Guys that know what we’re about. Guys that know the way we like to play and how we do it and guys I believe in and trust and love playing with. I love coming to work and seeing those guys and their faces and the work they put in.”

The Titans will practice again Wednesday and while they will be at the team facility Thursday Vrabel said they will not practice.