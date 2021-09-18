Titans Week: Two-Tone Blue looking to rebound on the road vs. Seattle

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The (0-1) Tennessee Titans are looking to bounce back in Week 2 of the NFL season, headed on the road to take on the (1-0) Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

REFOCUS & REGROUP:

After being embarrassed by the visiting Arizona Cardinals in front of 67,000+ Titans fans, head coach Mike Vrabel said the focus during practice this week was “focus.” And while playing up to the team’s standard in necessary moving forward, Vrabel reminded players not to confuse that with “perfection.”

Vrabel said, “Lets stop trying to be perfect. We are never going to be perfect in anything we do, but we are look for some precision.”

TALKING BOUT’ PRACTICE:

Titans wide receiver Julio Jones didn’t have much on-field time with quarterback Ryan Tannehill during Training Camp and it was clear that chemistry between the two wasn’t there last Sunday. Jones not only had a costly penalty, but he was almost invisible on the stat sheet with just 3 catches for 29 yards. This week was a participant in all practices and feels confident about the trust he’s building with his QB.

“Every opportunity we have, coming out here and running full speed routes,” Jones said. “Just practicing at the end of the day. That’s it. No excuses, things like that. I just feel like the more and more we just continue to keep working with one another, the better we’ll be.

KICKING CAROUSEL:

The kicking issues for the Titans continue headed into Seattle. After bringing in Michael Badgley right before the season opener, he was quickly cut after a subpar performance. Shortly after that, Randy Bullock was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. The NFL journeyman will be the kicker on Sunday vs. the Seahawks. Meanwhile, Ryan Santoso (with the team in 2019) was signed to the practice squad on Friday.

HENRY THE ROAD WARRIOR:

The Titans may be headed to one of the most hostile stadiums in the league, but running back Derrick Henry has proven he can handle the pressure. Henry has has appeared in 16 regular season road games since the beginning of 2019. In those appearances he has 2,003 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns and an average of 125.2 yards per game—all league highs.

“We want to play to our standard, play to our identity, and we know it starts out here each and every day. Each and every rep, just locking in, working hard, focusing on what you have to do so you can go out there and play at a high level on Sunday,” said Henry.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S OUT:

It’s still early in the season but the Titans are already dealing with injuries. Vrabel announced on Friday that cornerback Caleb Farley is OUT with a shoulder injury, but there are a few players listed as “Questionable.” Those players are; OLB Bud Dupree (Knee), ILB Jayon Brown (Hamstring), LB David Long Jr. (Hamstring), and TE Anthony Firkser (Knee).

GAME DAY INFORMATION:

The Titans face the Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field. Kickoff set for 3:25 (CT). For complete highlights, reaction and analysis tune into Sports Extra Daily after News 2 at Ten.