Titans Week: Tennessee with quick turnaround, Houston on the horizon

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans began the week on Tuesday, with an emotional win over the Buffalo Bills and now they’ll end the week hosting the Houston Texans. With two games in one week, and just five days to prepare for their division rivals, the Titans have a big challenge if they want to improve to 5-0.

MOVE ON MENTALITY:

After an impressive team win over the Bills on Tuesday, there was little time to celebrate. The Titans had to quickly turn the page on Wednesday, getting ready for a Houston team that is coming off its first win of the season, with a new interim head coach in Romeo Crennel.

“When you make stops along the way you have people that have a positive impact on your life. I would say that Romeo Crennel is certainly one of those people,” Vrabel said.

HEY OLE’ FRIEND:

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has a lot of respect for Crennel, playing for him while with the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. The two were on the same coaching staff for four years in Houston.

COMING OFF THE COVID LIST:

The Titans were missing some key players in their game against Buffalo, but that situation should improve on Sunday, getting back some big names.

Earlier in the week, wide receivers Adam Humphries and Cam Batson were elevated off the COVID-19/Reserve list, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons should also be ready to go on Sunday.

“I’m going full speed into this game. I want to give my all, even though it’s a short week. I’m going to push myself with extra conditioning to make sure my conditioning is on top. I’m feeling good and I’m ready to go play ball.,” Simmons said.

Corey Davis, MyCole Pruitt and Khari Blasingame are key contributors that remain on the COVID list for now.

FINAL INJURY REPORT:

After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, wide receiver A.J. Brown, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney were full participants on Friday , however defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, did not practice and is questionable.

WATCH OUT FOR THE KING:

Running Back Derrick Henry only put up 57 yards rushing against the Bills, but did add two touchdowns, and delivered a stiff arm to remember. He is still waiting to break out a ‘big’ run this season and it could come this weekend. The Texans defense that has been the worst in the league at stopping the run. Houston is last in both total rushing yards (802) and last in rushing first downs allowed (47).

CENTURY CLUB:

With a Titans victory, it would be their 100th all-time at Nissan Stadium, including the regular season and playoffs.

The Tennessee Titans (4-0) will host the Houston Texans (1-4) at Nissan Stadium, kick off set for Noon (CT).