Titans Week: On the road again, looking for a bounce back win

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- For the first time in three games, the Tennessee Titans (5-1) will hit the road , taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (1-5-1) on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Titans continue to try and get healthy, hoping to bounce back into the win category.

MOVING FORWARD:

The Titans last minute magic disappeared last week when the Pittsburgh Steelers snapped the team’s five-game winning streak. Earlier in the week, quarterback Ryan Tannehill made it clear that the team doesn’t like that feeling and is ready to move on.

“Losing sucks. Been a while since we tasted defeat and it doesn’t tasted good,” said Tannehill.

QUESTIONABLE CRITIQUE:

On Wednesday, Bengals safety Jessie Bates had an questionable critique of Tannehill’s play.

“I think Derrick Henry has had a lot of 100 yard games this year and that kind of helps out Ryan a lot. Ryan doesn’t really do a lot of things that are like ‘wow’ that pop out on film. I just think that he does a really good job of getting the ball out to the checkdown and not making mistakes, so when you’re running the ball like that, it’s hard to make mistakes besides fumbling the football. They’ve done a really good job with that,” Bates said.

*NOTE- This will make for good bulletin board material.

KING HENRY CROWNED AGAIN:

Titans running back Derrick Henry continues to make his mark in the NFL. On Thursday, it was announced that he won the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

Henry totaled 344 rushing yards, including 212 in the Week 6 win against the Houston Texans, 55 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in three games. The Titans went 2-1 overall during the month.

REST VS. PRACTICE:

Head coach Mike Vrabel has been set in his ways when it comes to resting individual players. While most players are out on the field for a full week of practice, others get more rest. Veterans Dennis Kelly and Jadeveon Clowney were missing from the field on both Wednesday and Thursday, but were participants on Friday. They are both good to go on Sunday.

SECONDARY CONCERNS:

The Titans final injury report came out on Friday, and it’s not good news for the secondary.

Safety Dane Cruikshank (groin) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee) will both miss Sunday’s game. Cornerback Tye Smith (shoulder) is listed as questionable. Head coach Mike Vrabel broke the news to the media in Friday’s Zoom call.

“Dane didn’t do well coming off that game, so Dane is going to be ruled as out. That’s sometimes unfortunately what happens. We tried to get him back out there, get him moving, get him some practice. Just probably was sore and wasn’t going to be ready for this game,” said Vrabel.

NO TRICKS, JUST A TREAT FOR THE TITANS:

The Titans will look for another big offensive performance on Sunday in the jungle. Wide receiver A.J. Brown is a player to look out for, again. In his first 20 games, his totals include 75 receptions for 1,383 receiving yards and 18.4 yard average and 12 touchdown catches. In the last 50 years, Brown and Randy Moss are the only players to enter the NFL and reach 75 receptions and 12 touchdowns catches while averaging at least 18.0 yards per reception in their first 20 career games.

Kick off for Titans vs. Bengals is set for Noon (CT) on Sunday.