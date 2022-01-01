Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (10-5) need just one more win to lock up the AFC South. They’ll try and do that on Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins (8-7), who have won seven straight games.

COVID-19 CONCERNS:

The week didn’t start off well for the Titans, as tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Jayon Brown, wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and defensive lineman Denico Autry all landed on the Reserve/COVID19 list.

However, the NFL/NFLPA did agree to cut down on the isolation period from ten to five days, allowing Lewan, Westbrook-Ikhine , Rodger Saffold, and Nate Davis to return to practice.

#Titans G Nate Davis was back on the practice field today… so they get Saffold, Lewan and Davis back. pic.twitter.com/MzYcKxXNdP — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) December 30, 2021

“With COVID I think that is something a little different, or any illness. We haven’t been able to see them other than on Zoom. We have to try and make those determinations as we work towards the weekend,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. We have some time tomorrow to see a handful of guys that can potentially come in. Just have to be ready for a lot of different scenarios, I guess.”

THE RETURN OF DLJ:

It’s been a tough season in terms of dealing with injuries, but the Titans seem to be getting healthy at the right time. On Wednesday, linebacker David Long Jr. returned to practice after missing the last six games. There are no details on what his role will be come Sunday, but it sounds like he will play.

Vrabel said, “I know that nobody wants to be back more than David (Long Jr.). David (Long Jr.) was one of those players that got an opportunity to go in there and really play well and help us and help himself. He hadn’t been in there for a while. That is human nature to have some frustration. I know he is excited about his week of practice and where he could potentially be to help us on Sunday.”

TANNEHILL REVENGE GAME:

Ryan Tannehill started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, now he’ll face his former team for the first time wearing the two-tone blue. This week Tannehill talked about the matchup, making it clear- there is no real added motivation, he just wants to help his team win the game.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill on facing his former team Sunday: pic.twitter.com/r42mfReFgR — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) December 29, 2021

“I am thankful for my time in Miami. That was a special time of my life. I grew a lot there as a person and as a player. I became a father. I grew as a husband. I grew on the field as well. Thankful for my time there. As far as people, there are not a whole lot of players left that were there,” said Tannehill. There are handful of guys that are still on the team, but there has been a lot of turnover there. Not a big carry over of guys. Thankful for my time there and have no ill feelings towards Miami.”

WHO’S IN AND NO ONE IS OUT:

For the first time this season, the Titans roll into a game, with no player listed as ‘OUT.’ Vrabel shared the good news after Friday’s practice, with the injury report following later in the afternoon.

The only players listed as ‘Questionable’ are DL Lurrell Murchison (Knee) and Derick Roberson (illness).

Don't rub your eyes, #Titans have ZERO players ruled out for Sunday…



Questionable- Murchison and Roberson pic.twitter.com/MZJeXhteP8 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) December 31, 2021

The Titans take on the Dolphins on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in their final home game of the regular season. Kickoff set for Noon (CT).