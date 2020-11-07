Titans Week: Making moves ahead of battle with the Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 10-yard run against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans (5-2) are back at home this weekend hosting the Chicago Bears (5-3). Both teams are coming off back-to-back losses, but only one will be able to snap that skid on Sunday.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson did some fall cleaning earlier in the week, hoping roster moves would send a message to the rest of the team— be a team player, give 100 percent effort.

ADD ANOTHER KING:

The Titans started off the week making moves, acquiring veteran defensive back Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers for a sixth-round pick in 2021. The 36-year-old had 28 tackles, four passes defensed, two tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble in seven games with the Chargers. Head coach Mike Vrabel said he can help elevate the secondary.

“He’s a player that we felt like could help us, come in and play DB. He’s been disruptive. He’s an effective blitzer and has done some things,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of King. “From everything that we’ve heard, he’s a player that loves football and is competitive that has played in a number of spots and in the kicking game.”

ROSTER SHAKEUP:

On Tuesday, the Titans announced they had released cornerback Johnathan Joseph and long-time snapper Beau Brinkley.

Joseph was targeted 44 times this season, allowing 25 receptions for 353 yards and four touchdowns. Opposing quarterbacks had a 103.7 rating when targeting him.

Brinkley, who had been with the Titans since 2012, had two bad miscues — a low snap on a punt attempt against the Steelers two weeks ago and a bad snap on a botched extra point against the Bengals last week.

Titans practice squad long snapper Matt Overton is the presumed favorite to replace Brinkley on Sunday.

BYE BYE BEASLEY:

Just one day after releasing Joseph and Brinkley, the Titans cut ties with linebacker Vic Beasley. He had a disappointing, short stay with the team, adding just three tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in five games, generating just four quarterback pressures on 68 pass rushes.

“I just think that not every decision that we make works out. We spent a lot of time working with him, trying to get him going. At the end of the day, we felt it was best for us to go a different direction,” said Robinson.

Beasley signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract in the offseason but reported 10 days late to training camp. He also missed the first two games of the season.

MISSING KEY CONTRIBUTORS:

The Titans final injury report was released on Friday and two key contributors will be sitting out. Pro-Bowl punter Brett Kern and wide receiver Adam Humphries will not play vs. Chicago.

Kern is dealing with a wrist injury, after hurting it last weekend in Cincinnati. This would have been his 200th game played in the NFL regular season.

*ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Titans have signed former Patriots’ punter Ryan Allen, reuniting with kicker Stephen Gostkowski as his holder.

Humphries is out with a concussion that he sustained Sunday against the Bengals.

“We’ve always taken these concussion protocol players very seriously. They will work their way through the protocol. There is zero pressure for them to get back quicker than they should,” said Vrabel.

QUESTIONABLE CLOWNEY:

The Titans are hoping that they can get pressure on Bears quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday, and all eyes will be on outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, if he plays. Clowney did not practice this week and is now questionable for Sunday, dealing with a knee injury. He has yet to record a sack since joining the Titans before the start of the season.

CONTROLLING THE NORTH:

A win against the Bears would give the Titans a 2-0 record against the NFC North in 2020 and five consecutive wins against NFC North teams dating back to 2016.

Titans take on the Bears on Sunday, kick off set for Noon (CT).