Titans week: Keep it rolling with the Lions in town

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans (9-4) prepare to host a middling Lions (5-8) team with an interim head coach and injuries galore this Sunday.

This is a battle of two teams headed in different directions season-wise and injury-wise. The Titans aim to finish the season strong and win their first AFC South title since 2008, while the Lions are just trying to get to the finish line with interim head coach Darrell Bevell steering a rocky ship.

The Friday final injury report was telling for both teams. Mike Vrabel, when asked if he would rule anybody out for Sunday’s game, responded, “Absolutely, 100 percent, do not have anybody ruled out.” Good news for a team with their sites set on the post-season. Although not ruling anyone out is a good thing, the final injury report didn’t spark any certainty either.

Four players for the two-toned blue were deemed “questionable.” Rodger Saffold hadn’t practiced all week with a toe injury and he is no guarantee to dress. Geoff Swaim and Kenny Vaccaro have been limited. Meanwhile, Adoree’ Jackson’s “Questionable” designation was the most promising designation he has received all season. He is trending toward potentially making his 2020 season debut on Sunday.

Sometimes what isn’t on the injury report says the most. Titans rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton did not receive a designation and is expected to play on Sunday. He hasn’t appeared in a game since October 25th and has been working his way off of Injured Reserve.

As for the visitors, their final injury report produced three questionables and four players ruled out. Offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand and corner Darryl Roberts will not play Sunday. Meanwhile, center Frank Ragnow was said to be questionable with a broken throat (ouch), but later reporting indicates he has been downgraded to out and will not play. Defensive tackle John Penisini is questionable.

Finally, the biggest news is Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was designated as “questionable” on Friday’s final injury report after being a limited participant in practice. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, he is expected to play despite a rib and right thumb injury.

With a win on Sunday, the Titans will continue to lead the division no matter what the Colts do. Indianapolis is playing host to AFC South foe Houston. With three weeks left in the season, we’re already looking at playoff scenarios. The easiest path to the post season for the Titans after Week 15 is a win and a Ravens loss. That will guarantee a spot in the playoffs for the third time in the previous four years.

Perhaps most important, if the Titans manage to snag their 10th win on the season Sunday, they will have curbed the trend of four-straight 9-7 seasons.