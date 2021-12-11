Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- After a week off, the Tennessee Titans are back on Sunday, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be the second meeting between the AFC South rivals this season, with the Titans winning back in October.

BACK TO THE BASICS:

The Titans’ bye week has come and gone, and the team returned to practice on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Vrabel was optimistic about players getting healthy and he also emphasized the importance of getting back to the basics, and practicing with more speed.

“It’s going to be really critical that we focus on our fundamentals and our conditioning. Practicing with some speed as we head into December. All those things that make a difference in football games,” said Vrabel. Taking care of the football, trying to disrupt it, going back to the double periods and then halfway through try and see if we can find a way to turn it over and find those opportunities and then take care of it.”

GETTING HEALTHY:

The Titans entered the bye week with 18 players on injured reserve, but wide receiver Julio Jones, wide receiver Racey McMath and safety Dane Cruikshank were all designated to return to practice, while remaining on IR.

Jones returned to work after missing three games, dealing with a hamstring injury.

TANNEHILL LIMITING TURNOVERS:

The Titans committed nine turnovers in their last two games, while getting zero takeaways. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is currently tied for second in the league with 13 interceptions, something he vows to cleanup.

“Like I mentioned before, every one has a story. At the end of the day, we all have to be on the same page. I have to be accurate when throwing the football and make good decisions. That is my charge going forward and I look forward to it,” said Tannehill.

CUNNINGHAM RETURNS TO NASHVILLE:

On Thursday, the Titans announced they claimed linebacker and former Vanderbilt star, Zach Cunningham off waivers. He was recently waived by the Houston Texans after facing disciplinary issues with the franchise. Cunningham is familiar with Vrabel and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, playing for them during his rookie season in Houston.

This was #Titans DC Shane Bowen on Zach Cunningham today… he worked with the former Vandy standout during is rookie season in Houston.

While Cunningham has arrived in Nashville, Vrabel said he will not play on Sunday.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S OUT:

The Titans final report is a little less lengthy this time around. Players listed as ‘OUT’ versus the Jaguars include; LB David Long Jr., TE Tommy Hudson, CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, DL Teair Tart.

But the bigger news is WR Julio Jones, WR Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank were taken off IR, and activated to the 53-man roster.

The Titans host the Jaguars on Sunday, kickoff set for Noon.