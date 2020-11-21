Titans Week: Injuries could hurt Titans in upcoming battle with Baltimore

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Coming into the season, the narrative for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (6-3) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) was all about the rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional playoff game. That isn’t the case anymore. Both teams have struggled in the past couple of weeks, and with a win this weekend, one team can start to move in the right direction.

REST AND RECOVER:

After a loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday, the Titans were able to enjoy a ‘mini bye.’ It was time for several players to rest up and reset. Running back Derrick Henry is one of those players who will likely benefit from some time off, as he will be the featured piece for Tennessee’s offense against the Ravens.

“Had time to give your body rest over those couple of days, relax until it’s time to get back to work,” said Henry.

STICKING WITH GOSTKOWSKI:

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is sticking with kicker Stephen Gostkowski, for now. The former Patriot is 6-for-7 on field goals from 50 or more yards this year, but he’s now 2-for-7 on field goals in the range of 40-49 yards. He’s 4-for-6 on field goals from less than 40 yards out, though he’s a solid 25-for-27 on PATs.

“Steve (Stephen Gostkowski) had a good week. We have to work on those, the block to the right, that seems to be his miss and get him swinging it with confidence like he has on those longer kicks that we’ve seen him make at the end of game and throughout the season. Trying to work on that and I know that those guys have been working hard on it,” added Vrabel.

As for the punter situation, Vrabel said they will be sticking with former Tennessee Volunteer Trevor Daniel after a shaky performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

LIGHTNING THE WORKLOAD:

Through his first three games of 2020, Derrick Henry averaged a robust 27.3 carries per contest, which isn’t very sustainable. In the last six games, the Titans have clearly lightened his load, as he has totaled less than 20 carries in three of the last six games. Ryan Tannehill told the media earlier in the week that minimizing Henry’s carries is all by design, but Vrabel refuted his quarterback by saying that is not the case.

“I don’t think that there’s some number that we’re looking at and trying to adhere to. I think a lot of it is just based on flow of the game, how he feels, and how many carries he’s had in consecutive. Sometimes we go on the ball. Sometimes we’re going faster and he’s not in there, or sometimes he is and he kind of comes out. I don’t think that it’s something that is just glaring. I think it’s the flow of the game and the way that it goes,” said Vrabel.

INJURIES PILING UP:

Even after getting a few extra days off, several Titans players did not practice this week, and several will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The offensive line might be hit the worst. Guard Rodger Saffold has been ruled out as he continues to deal with an ankle injury and center Ben Jones is questionable.

Other key names that will not be available; OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee).

There is some good news for the secondary as CB Chris Jackson is expected to play.

The Titans meet the Ravens at M&T Bank on Sunday, kick off set for Noon (CT).