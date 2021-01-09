Titans Week: Getting playoff ready, hosting Ravens on Sunday

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (11-5) are getting in their final prep work this weekend as they gear up for what they hope will be another deep run in the playoffs. And it all starts on Sunday afternoon as the Titans host the Baltimore Ravens (11-5) at Nissan Stadium.

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT:

The Titans came into this week already having familiarity with their first playoff opponent. This will be the third time in one calendar year that the Titans and Ravens play each other. The first meeting happened last January in the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs, with Tennessee coming out with the 28-12 win. The Ravens hosted the Titans again in Week 11 of this NFL season, Baltimore fell in overtime 30-24. Both of the Titans’ wins came in Baltimore, now they will play at home, hosting their first playoff game since 2008.

COVID-19 SCARE:

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a Titans’ trainer had tested positive for COVID-19. The facility was never closed and while it wasn’t confirmed by the organization, head coach Mike Vrabel did explain how they have been extra cautious in their everyday operations.

“I won’t confirm anything that relates to the health and safety of our staff, or our players, or their family. But we’re conscious of being smart and as safe as we can as we conduct meetings, and some of those are virtual and some of those are in the bubble. Very proud of our staff, our players for the isolated incidents that we have had, that they report back no close contacts,” said Vrabel.

SCALING BACK IN PRACTICE:

Majority of teams in the post season are dealing with injuries across the board, including the Titans. While players like wide receiver A.J. Brown and guard Rodger Saffold haven’t participated fully in practice everyday this week, overall Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is keeping things light. Being a former player, he knows that scaling back a bit in practice can be helpful this late in the season.

“This is a grind. The league is a grind. Guys are beat up. Guys have been through a lot and the practices are different. We have to structure them in a manner that they give the players what they need, but also conscious of their health,” said Vrabel.

STAYING IN THE MOMENT:

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is one of the hottest coaching candidates available right now, with Schefter reporting that all six NFL teams, that have openings, are interested in interviewing him. While it looks like Smith is headed out of Nashville soon, right now he is worried about the task at hand, beating the Ravens.

“If things work out, they work out. But I don’t worry about it. I don’t try to run a campaign — an election campaign. I just don’t believe in that,” said Smith.

KING HENRY CROWNED AGAIN:

On Friday, Titans running back Derrick Henry received another big honor, being named First Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Henry received 47 of 50 possible votes from a nationwide panel of media members who cover the league.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talked about how special Henry is and how much he means to the team.

“Very consistent, very durable, very impressive, and again he works hard and extremely happy for him, for his success that he’s had, and it’s very deserving,” said Vrabel.

FINAL INJURY REPORT:

Despite several players not practicing throughout the the week, there was some good news headed into Sunday’s game against the Ravens. The final injury report was released on Friday and no Titans players have been ruled out.

Here is the full list:

The Titans will host the Ravens Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Kick off is set for Noon (CT) and it can be seen on News 2.