Titans Week: Getting healthy before the Saints come marching in

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (7-2) are looking to notch six straight wins on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints (5-2) coming marching into Music City.

WELCOME BACK CB1:

Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton returned to the practice field this week, participating in a light workout on Wednesday and practice on Thursday and Friday. Fulton, who’s been on injured reserve for the last few weeks (hamstring), can play on Sunday, if he’s activated to the 53-man roster by Saturday afternoon.

Vrabel: Kristian Fulton had a good week of practice (he practiced all week). A decision will be made on his status for Sunday’s game vs @Saints in next 24 hours. @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 12, 2021

PROBLEM WITH THE HAMMY:

For the first time this season, wide receiver Julio Jones did not land on the injury report to start the week, but that didn’t last long. On Thursday, Jones went out to catch a pass from Ryan Tannehill and afterwards seemed to be in pain. Later that afternoon, Jones was back on the injury report with a ‘hamstring’ issue. Right now there are no plans to place him on injured reserve, according to Vrabel.

“I don’t think we are really in a position to do anything. We are just trying to find 48 guys that are available and that can help the team win. If that is a decision that we end up making, we will make it, but I don’t think we are in that position,” said Vrabel.

I was alongside TD when this happened, I watched Julio closely over by the trainer, there seemed to be a little discomfort… just my observation https://t.co/I3t2oqBB4K pic.twitter.com/UOpynnuzXA — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 11, 2021

SICK DAY:

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed Friday’s practice due to an unspecified illness. There wasn’t much of an explanation by Vrabel, but because Tannehill wasn’t given an injury designation, he is expected to play on Sunday.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an illness, and wouldn’t go into detail. — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 12, 2021

WHO’S IN, WHO’S OUT:

The Titans are hoping to get healthy as the season goes on, and while they will get some players back this week, three have officially been ruled out against the Saints. S Dane Cruikshank, LB David Long Jr. and CB Greg Mabin will not play on Sunday. Meanwhile, WR Julio Jones, LB Rashaan Evans and DL Teair Tart are all listed as ‘Questionable.’

But it’s the Saints who who be missing a big piece of their offense, ruling out RB Alvin Kamara, who is dealing with a knee sprain.